Ringo Starr offering fans the chance to attend his birthday brunch in L.A. this July

Credit: Rob ShanahanEvery year on his birthday, July 7, Ringo Starr invites fans to celebrate with him by sending out a positive message of “Peace and Love” wherever they are in the world at noon local time. This year, the former Beatles drummer is planning an extra special celebration for his 77th birthday by launching a contest offering one fan and a guest the chance to attend a star-studded brunch with him in Los Angeles.

Fans can enter by visiting Omaze.com/RingoStarr and donating as little as $10, although the more money …read more