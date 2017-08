Ringo Starr reveals how he got a little help from Paul McCartney on his new album

UMeRingo Starr‘s 19th album, Give More Love, which will be released on September 15, includes two songs featuring his fellow Beatle, Paul McCartney. Starr tells Rolling Stone that he had no trouble getting his old band mate to take part in the project.

“I just called him up and said, ‘I got this song called “Show Me the Way,” and I want you to play on it,'” Ringo reveals. “Because he is a really good friend of mine, he said he’d come to L.A. for it.”

The ex-Fab Four drummer adds,