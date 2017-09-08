Ringo Starr & U2 among the many celebs appearing on all-network education-themed TV special tonight

XQ Institute and the Entertainment Industry FoundationWith school back in session, dozens of big stars — including Ringo Starr and U2 — are set to take over your TV tonight to encourage you to think about the future of education in America.

A star-studded special called EIF Presents: XQ Super Schools Live will air live from Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC. The telecast is designed to “invite the public to help rethink the future of American high schools.”

The hour-long program will include performances from a variety of artists, and …read more


