Rise in Christmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Linked to Cold Weather, Study Finds

(NEW YORK) — Doctors in the U.S. have long known that fatal cardiac events seem to occur more frequently during the winter holidays, but deciphering if these events are related to weather, holiday stress or some other cause has been difficult to parse out.

But a study published Thursday in the Journal of the American Heart Association offers some evidence that cold weather may not be behind the uptick in cardiac deaths — long thought to be a possible culprit since it can put additional strain on the body.

