Robert Plant announces 2018 solo tour dates; debuts “Bluebirds over the Mountain” video

Credit: Mads PerchRobert Plant will be burning up the road next year in North America with his current band, The Sensational Space Shifters, in support of his new solo album, Carry Fire, which will be released October 13. The Led Zeppelin singer’s stateside tour currently is scheduled to kick off February 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is mapped put through a March 2 concert in Los Angeles, with more dates expected to be added soon.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 29. Presale tickets …read more