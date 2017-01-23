Robert Plant Featured on Fairport Convention’s Upcoming 50th Anniversary Album

Ed Miles; Courtesy of Fairport ConventionLed Zeppelin‘s Robert Plant makes a guest appearance on the upcoming album by Fairport Convention, 50:50@50, which celebrates the British folk-rock band’s 50th anniversary. Plant lends vocals to a rendition of the vintage spiritual tune “Jesus on the Mainline,” which was recorded at a concert in Banbury, U.K.

According to a message from longtime Fairport Convention bass player Simon Pegg posted on the band’s official website, 50:50@50 features half studio tracks and half live performances recorded at various U.K. shows, including at the band’s annual summer festival, Cropredy.

