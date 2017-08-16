Robert Plant posts new audio clip, perhaps teasing upcoming solo album

Credit: Ed MilesAre you in the mood for a new melody from Robert Plant? Then head over to the Led Zeppelin singer’s official website and Facebook page, where he’s posted an unidentified instrumental clip that could be a tease for the new album he’s been working on with his current band, The Sensational Space Shifters, over the last couple of years.

The audio segment is a slow-tempo track featuring some atmospheric synthesized strings, electronic sounds and heavy bass drum. While the clip plays, the phrase “A WAY WITH …read more