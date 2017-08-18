Robert Plant reveals new album, ‘Carry Fire,’ due in October; hear first track now

Nonesuch/Warner Bros. RecordsWhen Robert Plant earlier this week posted an unidentified instrumental music lip on his official website and Facebook page, the buzz began that it might be a tease for the new album he’s been working on with his current band, The Sensational Space Shifters, over the last couple of years. We didn’t have long to wait for confirmation.

The album's titled Carry Fire, and it'll be out October 13, though you can order it now via RobertPlant.com, Nonesuch Records and all the