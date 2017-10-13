Robert Plant says making new album “Carry Fire” with his current band was “a great adventure”

Nonesuch/Warner Bros. RecordsRobert Plant‘s latest solo album, Carry Fire, was released today. Like his previous studio effort, 2014’s Lullaby and…The Ceaseless Roar, the new collection of tunes was recorded by the Led Zeppelin singer’s current band, The Sensational Space Shifters, and blends such genres as British folk, American blues, West African music, classic rock ‘n’ roll, modern rock, electronica and psychedelia.

Plant tells Entertainment Weekly that working with his eclectic group has “been a great adventure and a departure for me.” He explains that some songs were put together in …read more