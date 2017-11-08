Robert Plant to receive Lifetime Achievement honor next year from Americana Music Association UK

Credit: Mads PerchLed Zeppelin singer Robert Plant will be presented with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by The Americana Music Association UK at the organization’s UK Americana Awards 2018, held February 1 at the Hackney Empire theater in London.

“The award is our highest honor and it couldn’t be going to a more deserving recipient,” says the association’s CEO, Stevie Freeman. “Over the course of a legendary career, from his early love of blues and rock ‘n’ roll, through the seventies with rock pioneers Led Zeppelin, to a solo career that has …read more