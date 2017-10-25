Rock and roll pioneer Fats Domino, dead at 89

Clive Limpkin/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty ImagesFats Domino, whose piano-driven R&B hits more than 60 years ago helped define rock and roll, has died in New Orleans. He was 89.

Domino died Wednesday morning, surrounded by family and friends, according to his daughter. The Jefferson Parish coroner’s office says he died of natural causes at 3:30 a.m. local time.

Born Antoine Domino, Jr. in New Orleans, he was nicknamed “Fats” early on in part due to his portly stature. He began playing professionally while still in his teens, and recorded his first record, “The Fat Man,” in …read more