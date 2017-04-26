Rock Hall Induction Ceremony returns to Cleveland for 2018

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of FameThe Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is located in Cleveland, but the induction ceremony doesn’t always take place there. But it will next year.

This morning, the Hall announced that the 33rd annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held April 14, 2018 at Cleveland’s historic Public Hall. The last time it was held at that location was 2015. A variety of induction-themed events will be held at the Hall and throughout the city in conjunction with the event.

