Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members share “Sgt. Pepper” stories in honor of album’s 50th anniversary

Henry Diltz; Andrew MacphersonThe BeatlesSgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band was officially released 50 years ago today in the U.K. In honor of the milestone, a few Rock & Roll Hall of Famers shared their recollections and thoughts about the influential album with ABC Radio.

David Crosby, who befriended The Beatles when he was in The Byrds, says he attended several Sgt. Pepper recording sessions, including one where he was treated to a preview of one of the album’s most celebrated songs.

“They had just finished ‘A Day in the Life,’ and they played it for me,” …read more


