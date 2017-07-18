Rock this holiday: Stray Cats frontman announces dates for Brian Setzer Orchestra’s 2017 Christmas Rocks! Tour

Courtesy of MSO PRBrian Setzer fans will once again get chance to rock around the Christmas tree this holiday season, as the Stray Cats frontman has announced plans for his 19-piece Brian Setzer Orchestra‘s 14th annual Christmas Rocks! Tour. The 2017 edition of the trek will visit 30 cities, kicking off November 11 in Setzer’s adopted hometown of Minneapolis and winding down December 28 in Bellingham, Washington.

The Brian Setzer Orchestra’s holiday shows feature big-band renditions songs from throughout the singer-guitarist’s long career, including Stray Cats hits, solo material and yuletide …read more