Rock’n Us: Steve Miller Band releasing career-spanning compilation next month

Capitol/UMeThe Steve Miller Band will release a career-spanning compilation on September 15 called Ultimate Hits that will be available as both a single CD and a deluxe two-disc set. Frontman Steve Miller produced and oversaw the album, which features most of his band’s biggest hits, some lesser-known gems, and several previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

The deluxe version of Ultimate Hits features 40 tracks, and includes such smashes as “The Joker,” “Rock’n Me,” “Abracadabra,” “Take the Money and Run,” “Jet Airliner,” “Jungle Love,” and “Fly Like an Eagle.” It also boasts …read more