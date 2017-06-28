Rod Stewart and wife renew wedding vows to mark 10th anniversary: “Penny is my whole world”

David Buchan/Getty Images for TheirworldRod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster celebrated their tenth anniversary by renewing their vows at their U.K. estate.

HELLO! Online reports that the ceremony was attended by about 100 family and friends, including their two sons, 11-year-old Alastair and six-year-old Aiden, who were ring bearers, and Penny’s puppy Bubbles, who sat at her feet. The couple exchanged the same vows they first used ten years ago. The priest who married them in 2007 in Portofino, Italy also presided over the renewal.

“Penny is my whole world,” Rod tells the …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462