Rod Stewart and wife turn vow renewal ceremony into fundraiser for London fire victims

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty ImagesRod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster recently celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows. But now Penny has revealed that they turned the entire event into an opportunity to raise money for the victims of the Grenfell Tower building fire in London, which killed 80 people and left hundreds more homeless.

Appearing on the British TV show Loose Women, for which she serves as a co-host, Penny explained, “My husband just said [to our guests], ‘Look, I know we said no gifts, …read more