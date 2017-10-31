Rod Stewart donates $13K to domestic-abuse survivor’s business

Karwai Tang/WireImageOne of the reasons that Sir Rod Stewart was knighted is because of his philanthropy, and on Monday night, he proved that he truly is a charitable guy.

Rod was onstage Monday night in London during the Pride of Britain Awards, helping to honor a woman named Katie Walker. Walker, 32, is a survivor of domestic abuse, and she used a grant from the Prince’s Trust charity to open a beauty salon in Liverpool, U.K. There, other victims of domestic abuse can come and get pampered, as …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462