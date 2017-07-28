Rod Stewart helps pay for D.C. trip for disabled children and their families

Steven A Henry/Getty ImagesRod Stewart recently stepped in to help a group of children with disabilities and their families.

CNN reports that Stewart was inspired after seeing one of the news channel’s stories and wrote to his manager, “I’ve just seen something on CNN that’s heartbreaking. It was a group of families with severely disabled children who are driving to Washington to confront about health care cuts. See if you can find out who they are.”

Rod’s manager, Arnold Stiefel, told CNN, “He was so touched and heartbroken and actually teary. He said to me, ‘As a father of eight I …read more


