Rod Stewart returning to Las Vegas for new residency in June 2018

Credit: Denise TruscelloRod Stewart has announced plans to extend his ongoing Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace into 2018. The legendary singer has confirmed a new six-date run of his Rod Stewart: The Hits show, scheduled for June 12, 15, 16, 19, 22 and 23.

Tickets for the new performances go on sale to the general public Saturday, November 4 at noon PT. You can get them at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace box office, via phone by calling 866-320-9763, or online using the keyword "Rod Stewart" at


