Rod Stewart Teaming Up with Cyndi Lauper for Summer Tour

Doug Sonders; Courtesy of So What ManagementIn the past, Rod Stewart has toured with Stevie Nicks, and now he’s teaming up with another iconic female performer, Cyndi Lauper, for a joint U.S. trek that will take place this summer.

The tour, which will visit 18 cities, gets underway July 6 in Hollywood, Florida, and is scheduled to wrap up on August 12 in Houston. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27.

Stewart and Lauper will appear on NBC’s Today show and Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on January 25 and on the syndicated Access Hollywood on January …read more