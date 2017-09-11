Rod Stewart to perform at popular New Orleans Mardi Gras bash next year

Credit: Doug SondersRod Stewart will be joining in on the Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans next year.

According to NOLA.com, the legendary singer has been added to the lineup for the 2018 Endymion Extravaganza, a celebration taking place following the Endymion Mardi Gras parade in the Big Easy. Hip-hop/R&B artist Jason Derulo also will perform at the event.

The parade, staged by the Krewe of Endymion, is the largest Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans. A “krewe” is a local word for an organization that stages parades.

Endymion founder and captain Ed …read more