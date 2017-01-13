Rod Stewart’s Wife Dodges Question About Inauguration Performance

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty ImagesRod Stewart and his wife, Penny Lancaster, live just a few houses down from President-elect Donald Trump in Palm Beach, Florida. In fact, Stewart and Lancaster are friendly with the Trumps — but that doesn’t mean that Rod’s going to perform at the upcoming presidential inauguration.

While appearing on Loose Women — the British TV talk show on which she serves as a panelist — Penny seemed uncomfortable discussing her husband’s possible involvement in the January 20 event. “Has Rod been asked to sing at Trump’s inauguration? Because lots …read more


