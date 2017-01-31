Roe v. Wade: How Trump’s Appointment of a Supreme Court Justice Might Affect Abortion Rights

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump plans to announce this evening his pick to fill the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia in February of last year.

Trump, whose position on abortion rights has shifted over time, told CBS News’ 60 Minutes in November that he is “pro-life” and would appoint individuals who hold the same position to the nation’s highest court. He said of the landmark abortion rights decision, Roe v. Wade, “If it ever were overturned, it would go back to the states.”

While the replacement of Scalia with another conservative justice is unlikely …read more


