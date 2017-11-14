Roger Daltrey helps organize star-packed charity art installation, “The Adoration Trilogy”

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesA awe-inspiring list of music stars have taken part in a multimedia art installation called The Adoration Trilogy: Searching for Apollo. It’s a collaboration between The Who‘s Roger Daltrey and photographer Alistair Morrison, and it was unveiled Monday at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum.

The project, which will raise money for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America, includes a series of stylized photos of various musicians posing either together or alone, as well as video clips of the participating artists.

Among the more than 60 many stars featured in the photos