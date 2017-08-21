Roger Daltrey, Pat Benatar among stars to be featured on third season of Sammy Hagar’s AXS TV reality series

Courtesy of AXS TVSammy Hagar‘s Rock & Roll Road Trip will continue on for a third season that will premiere in early 2018. The new installment of AXS TV reality series will feature 12 episodes, and will include appearances by The Who‘s Roger Daltrey, Pat Benatar and her husband/guitarist Neil Giraldo, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir, singer/songwriter Sarah McLachlan and Dave Grohl, among others.

Production on the forthcoming season of Rock & Roll Road Trip with Sammy Hagar began earlier this month. The show features the ex-Van Halen frontman traveling to different …read more