Roger Daltrey says he isn’t sure if The Who “will ever play again after this tour”

ABC/Richard CartwrightThe Who has a busy tour schedule lined up this year that so far includes 14 North American summer dates, but singer Roger Daltrey says he isn’t sure if his famous band will hit the road again after the current trek winds down.

“We seriously don’t know if we’ll ever play again after this tour,” the 73-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer tells NME. “People at our age have been popping their clogs [over the last year,] so let’s just get real here, where we are in our lives.”

