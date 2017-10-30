Roger Daltrey says new solo shows will feature songs The Who has never played live

ABC/Randy HolmesPete Townshend recently announced he was taking a one-year break from The Who, but that doesn’t mean Roger Daltrey is going to stop rocking. He kicks off a five-date series of U.S. solo shows Monday night in Clearwater, Florida, backed by most of the members of The Who’s touring band.

In a new video message posted on the band’s official website, Roger explains, “I’m just doing a few shows since The Who are on a sabbatical, and I have to keep the voice going.” The trek has been …read more