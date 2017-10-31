Roger Daltrey sings Who rarities, new song at solo tour kickoff

ABC/Richard CartwrightWho frontman Roger Daltrey kicked off a brief solo tour Monday night in Clearwater, Florida, with a show featuring more than just the same old songs. The Tampa Bay Times reports that in addition to Who classics, the concert included rare and never-performed tunes by the band, plus solo numbers, and a brand-new song.

“The idea of tonight’s show is, we’ll have a bit of the familiar and, if you don’t know what it is, a bit of the unfamiliar,” Roger told the crowd at Ruth Eckerd Hall …read more


