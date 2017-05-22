Roger Waters debuts new songs, mocks Trump at Us + Them Tour rehearsal show

ABC RadioRoger Waters gave about a thousand “friends and family” members a preview of his Us + Them Tour on Sunday at Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, New Jersey. At the invitation-only concert, the ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist played songs from his old band’s classic 1970s albums, as well as four tunes from his new solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?

Three of the songs from Waters’ new record, due out June 2, had never been performed in concert — “The Last Refugee,” “Picture That,” and “Smell the Roses.”

Waters and his backing


