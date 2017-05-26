Roger Waters kicks off his Us + Them Tour tonight in Kansas City

Credit: Kate IzorRoger Waters‘ expansive Us + Them Tour of North America gets underway this evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The 55-date trek is mapped out through an October 28 concert in Vancouver, Canada.

As seen during his rehearsal concert last Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist will be playing a set made up mainly of well-known songs from his old band’s classic 1970s albums, while also featuring several tunes from his forthcoming solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?

Concertgoers will be treated to a selection of


