Roger Waters kicks off his Us + Them Tour tonight in Kansas City

Credit: Kate IzorRoger Waters‘ expansive Us + Them Tour of North America gets underway this evening in Kansas City, Missouri. The 55-date trek is mapped out through an October 28 concert in Vancouver, Canada.

As seen during his rehearsal concert last Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist will be playing a set made up mainly of well-known songs from his old band’s classic 1970s albums, while also featuring several tunes from his forthcoming solo album, Is This the Life We Really Want?

