Roger Waters premieres video for melancholy new song, “The Last Refugee”

Credit: Sean EvansA video for a new Roger Waters song titled “The Last Refugee,” from his upcoming solo album Is This the Life We Really Want?, has premiered on the ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist’s official VEVO YouTube channel. The clip, which was directed by Waters and his frequent collaborator Sean Evans, focuses on an impoverished woman who apparently has displaced from her home country and has lost her child.

The clip begins by showing the woman, wearing a worn winter coat, dancing expressively in a rundown room that includes a sleeping bag and a burning …read more