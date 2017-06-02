Roger Waters releases first rock album in 25 years today; adds more dates to Us + Them Tour

Credit: Kate IzorRoger Waters‘ first studio album of original rock songs in 25 years, Is This the Life We Really Want?, gets its release today, June 2. The 12-track collection finds the ex-Pink Floyd singer/bassist focusing on a variety of contemporary issues, including the policies of President Trump, consumerism, drone warfare and the refugee crisis.

Waters tells Billboard that Is This the Life We Really Want? began as a radio play that producer Nigel Godrich talked him into turning in to an album. The various songs feature sonic allusions to music from such classic Pink Floyd …read more