Roger Waters says he and Pink Floyd guitarist David Gilmour were never friends and doubts “we ever will be”

Taylor Hill/WireImageMore than 30 years after Roger Waters left Pink Floyd, he continues to have a contentious relationship with the group’s longtime guitarist David Gilmour.

“Dave and I are not mates, we never were and I doubt we ever will be,” Floyd’s founding bass player tells the U.K. newspaper The Telegraph. “Which is fine, there’s no reason why we should be.”

But regardless of how he and Gilmour got along, Waters has good things to say about the music they made together.

“You can be creative without being friends,” Roger notes. “David and I did a lot …read more