Rolling in the desert: John Fogerty schedules new Las Vegas dates in the fall and winter

Credit: Myriam SantosAfter launching a new residency earlier this year at the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino’s Encore Theater, John Fogerty has announced plans to return to the venue for two new series of shows. The ex-Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman has lined up 15 new concerts — a nine-gig run beginning September 20 and ending October 7 and a six-show stand from January 10 to January 20, 2018.

In a recent interview with Parade magazine, Fogerty explained that his Las Vegas concerts aren’t much different from his other shows, except that “there’s a …read more