Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood “feeling fine” after lung operation

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty ImagesRolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood recently underwent a successful operation to treat a small lung lesion.

According to a spokesperson for the 69-year-old musician, the lesion was discovered during a routine medical screening and was treated by a procedure called keyhole surgery.

The rep reports that the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is feeling fine and that no further treatment will be needed, adding that The Stones’ upcoming tour won’t be affected.

“I’m so grateful for modern screening which picked this up so early, and would like to thank all the …read more


