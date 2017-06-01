Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood turns 70 one day after twin daughters celebrate their first birthday

Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesRonnie Wood has a lot to celebrate this week. The longtime Rolling Stones guitarist is celebrating his 70th birthday today, a day after his twin daughters, Gracie Jane and Alice Rose, turned one.

To mark the occasion, the veteran rocker posted a photo of himself and his toddlers grinning on his official Twitter feed along with a note that reads, “It’s a joint celebration — Turning one & 70! Thank you all for your good wishes xx.”

Last week, a rep for Wood announced that he’d undergone a procedure known as keyhole surgery to …read more