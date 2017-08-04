Rolling Stones releasing 2015 live performance of “Sticky Fingers” album on DVD, Blu-ray, audio/video packages

Eagle Rock EntertainmentOn May 20, 2015, The Rolling Stones performed their entire classic 1971 album Sticky Fingers live for the first time ever during a surprise warmup show for their Zip Code Tour that took place at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre. Now, video and audio from the intimate concert will be released on September 29 as part of the band’s From the Vault series.

