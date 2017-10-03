Rolling Stones, Springsteen & more to appear in new HBO doc celebrating “Rolling Stone” magazine’s 50th anniversary

Courtesy of Rolling StoneA new two-part HBO documentary celebrating the 50-year history of Rolling Stone magazine, featuring concert footage of and rare interviews with a variety of famous artists, will premiere on November 6 and 7 at 9 p.m. ET.

Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge, which will be shown in two two-hour segments, will include live footage of The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, Tina Turner, Janis Joplin, The Sex Pistols, The Clash and more.

The doc was co-directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Alex Gibney and Emmy-winning producer Blair Foster. The movie also will include previously unheard recordings of such music …read more


