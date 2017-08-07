Ronnie Wood details lung cancer diagnosis

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Roundhouse“I’ve had a fight with a touch of lung cancer,” Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood revealed to The Daily Mail in an interview published Sunday.

In May, a spokesman for the guitarist acknowledged that he had an operation to treat a small lung lesion but on Sunday Wood revealed the extent of his ailment.

The 70-guitarist said, “I’m OK now,” after a five-hour operation to remove part of a lung. “I was bloody lucky but then I’ve always had a very strong guardian angel looking out for me. By rights I shouldn’t …read more