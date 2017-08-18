Ronnie Wood says The Rolling Stones have some songs “in the bag” for next album

Credit: Claude GassianRolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood paid a visit to a BBC Radio show on Wednesday and while there, he gave a little update about the status of his band’s next album, while also revealing that the group soon will start rehearsing for its upcoming tour.

“We have some [songs] in the bag,” the 70-year-old rocker said. “And I think now that we’re getting together again, we’ll see what direction things are gonna take.”

Wood also reported that The Stones will begin preparing for their fall European trek, the …read more