Roommate decks the halls early for Christmas to prank holiday-hating friend

(Courtesy: Paige Benoit) Paige Benoit and Daniella Pitruzzello, both juniors at Assumption College in Worcester, Massachusetts, smile for the camera. (WORCESTER, Mass.) — Christmas crept in early for one unsuspecting roommate who hates that people celebrate before the Thanksgiving turkey is even on the table.

Assumption College junior Paige Benoit walked into her version of a Christmas nightmare after her roommate Daniella Pitruzzello decked the halls in their dorm early with over-the-top holiday decorations.

“She always complains about how she hates when people celebrate Christmas before Thanksgiving and when her friends send snaps of listening to Mariah Carey, so I thought, ‘If …read more