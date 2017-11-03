Roy Orbison’s son Alex says his late dad’s new orchestral album “A Love So Beautiful” is “tear-inducing”

Legacy Recordings/Roy’s Boys LLCA Love So Beautiful: Roy Orbison with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the new album that mixes archival vocal performances by the late rock legend with new orchestral accompaniment, hits stores today. The record was produced by Don Reedman and Nick Patrick, the same team behind the recent Elvis Presley albums that followed the same concept, and features contributions from Orbisons three sons — Alex, Roy Jr. and Wesley.

Alex Orbison tells ABC Radio that the album “really feels new, even the songs that you know by heart. And so, to have these songs …read more