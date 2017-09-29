RSO, the duo featuring Richie Sambora and his girlfriend Orianthi, releases debut EP, “Rise”

BMGFor the last few years, ex-Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora has been gushing about the music he’s been making with his girlfriend, Australian guitar virtuoso Orianthi. Now the couple, who call their collaboration RSO, have delivered their first release.

Today, the duo issued a five-track EP titled Rise, which finds them exploring a variety of genres, including hard rock, pop, blues, R&B and country.

One of the EP’s tracks, a soulful pop-rock ballad called “Masterpiece,” was given its premiere today on Billboard.com, and can also be heard at RSO’s official YouTube channel. According …read more