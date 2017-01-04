Run Through the Desert: John Fogerty Schedules New Las Vegas Residency in March and May

Credit: Nela KoenigAfter recently hinting that he would be returning to Las Vegas for a new residency, John Fogerty now has confirmed his plans.

The founding Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman brings his John Fogerty: Fortunate Son In Concert show to the Wynn Las Vegas resort and casino’s Encore Theater for a total of 10 performances: five in March and five in May.

This will mark the first time that Fogerty will be performing at the Encore Theater, as his previous Vegas residencies took place at The Venetian Theatre in The Venetian Las Vegas hotel and casino in …read more


