Running On: Jackson Browne announces 2018 US tour dates

Credit: Brandise DaneswichJackson Browne has lined up his first U.S. tour dates of 2018: a run of seven acoustic shows kicking off January 6 in Augusta, Georgia, and mapped out through a January 24 concert in Sarasota, Florida. During the brief trek, the folk-rocker also will stop in five other Florida cities: Jacksonville, Hollywood, Clearwater, Melbourne and Orlando.

Tickets for the shows go on sale to the general public beginning this weekend, while pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit <a class="colorbox" …read more