Running tips from Olympic distance runner Roberto Mandje

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Good Morning America‘s Amy Robach is training for the 14th annual SHAPE Women’s Half Marathon this month in New York City.

Robach did a training run with Olympic distance runner Roberto Mandje who shared tips for women and men of all ages on how to best prepare for a long-distance race.

Set a goal: “You gotta crawl before you can walk,” Mandje said, adding that even if it means only running one or two miles a day, “that’s fine.” He also advised that runners make a plan long before actually starting a race. “Whether it’s just finishing or beating …read more


