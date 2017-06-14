Saints fan with chronic liver disease to be honored at 2017 ESPYS

New Orleans Saints & Ochsner Hospital for Children(NEW ORLEANS) — Jarrius Robertson, the teenage superfan of the New Orleans Saints who is battling a chronic liver disease, will be honored with the Jimmy V Perseverance Award at this year’s ESPYs, it was announced Wednesday.

The 15-year-old who has already undergone two liver transplants and 13 surgeries works as the official “hype man” for the football team. Robertson was able to meet some of the Saints players in 2015 when they visited the Ochsner Hospital for Children in Jefferson, Louisiana.

“When I first heard the news I thought I was dreaming!” Robertson said …read more


