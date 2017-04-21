Sales Go Crazy: Prince sold more albums in 2016 than any other artist

NPG Records/Warner Bros. RecordsFriday marks the one-year anniversary of Prince’s tragic death, and Billboard reports that amazingly, the late icon sold more albums than any other artist over the past year…including Adele.

Billboard reports that according to Nielsen Music, Prince’s catalog, counting both albums and songs, sold 7.7 million copies in the U.S. since April 21, 2016. As you might expect, most of those sales took place in the month after his death from an overdose of the painkiller fentanyl.

Of those 7.7 million copies, 2.3 million were traditional album sales. In …read more