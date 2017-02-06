Sam Moore Joins Aretha Franklin Tribute Lineup

Manny Hernandez/Getty ImagesSam Moore of acclaimed soul duo Sam and Dave is among the latest addition to a star-studded tribute to Aretha Franklin.

Dubbed “The Music of Aretha Franklin,” the event takes place March 6 at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Other performers include Todd Rundgren, Kenny Loggins, Melissa Etheridge, Taj Mahal, CeeLo Green, Ledisi, Sarah Dash, Living Colour, Allen Stone, Bettye LaVette and Rhiannon Giddens.

One hundred percent of the net proceeds from the concert will go to music education organizations for underprivileged youth. Ticket information can be found at www.musicof.org.

